Bernard "Jim" Dillon Jr.

CROWN POINT, IN - Bernard "Jim" Dillon Jr. age 87 of Crown Point formerly of Carrolltown Pennsylvania, passed away on Thursday, September 12, 2019. He is survived by wife of 64 years, Vivian (nee Symons); five sons: Jay (Seth McCormick) Dillon, Doug (Marie) Dillon, Dan (Peggy) Dillon, Eric (Robin) Dillon, Andrew (DeeAnn) Dillon; loving grandfather of nine grandchildren: Brianna (Alan) Thomas, Erin (Trevor) Sibley, Kelsey (Justin) Sirpilla, Tyler Dillon, Reed Dillon, Katie (Robby) Featherstone, Sam Dillon, Leah Dillon, Clare Dillon; devoted cousin, Dick Dillon. Preceded in death by parents, Bernard and Helen (nee Sharbaugh) Dillon Sr. and beloved sister, Bertie Semelsberger.

Jim was a founding member of St. Matthias Catholic Church where he was an usher. He was a member of Knights of Columbus, Cardinal Stritch council. He was a chemical engineer at Amoco-BP. Jim was a 20 year Cub Master leader of Pack 48. He was an avid stamp, coin collector and bridge player. Jim was treasurer for Music Boosters and was treasurer for many organizations. He prepared taxes for seniors at local libraries for AARP. Jim was a member of many civic organizations, including the Lions' Club.

Family and friends may gather at PRUZIN & LITTLE FUNERAL SERVICE (811 E. Francisican Dr., Crown Point) on Friday from 4:00-8:00 P.M. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. from St. Matthias Catholic Church (101 W. Burrell Dr., Crown Point) with Rev. Jim Wozniak officiating. Prayers will begin at 9:30 A.M. from Pruzin & Little Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to St. Matthias Catholic Church.

