Bernard F. Taillon Jr. age 83 passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 24, 2019 after a lengthy battle with cancer. He is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Frances Louise Taillon (Ward); two children: Bernard F. (Beth) Taillon III and Catherine (Larry) Keiser; three brothers: Edward, Richard, and James Taillon; one grandchild, Zachary Bachusz. Preceded in death by his parents: Bernard F. Taillon Sr. and Catherine Taillon, two sisters: Catherine Coorugh and Shirley Delehanty.

Bernard was a lifetime resident of Northwest Indiana. After leaving the Army, he took up a career in banking and retired as a Senior Vice President at American Trust & Savings Bank in Whiting, Indiana. In his free time he loved to travel the country in his RV and he was an avid poker player, but most of all he enjoyed spending time around his family. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend.

