Bernard H. "Bernie" Prisby, Sr. Ret CFD

LOWELL, IN - Bernard H. "Bernie" Prisby, Sr. Ret CFD. Of Lowell, Indiana formerly of the East Side of Chicago, Calumet City, IL, and Phoenix Arizona, passed away on January 10, 2020 at the age of 86. He is preceded in death by his best friend and very loving wife, Ruth and loving son, Christopher. Survived by devoted daughter, Debra and her husband Bill VandeVord, and sons Bernard, Jr. and Kenneth Prisby. Also survived by nine grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. Beloved uncle to numerous nieces and nephews.

Bernie was very much involved in youth activities being a manager in Annunciata Little League Baseball for many years. He started a football team at St. Florian in Hegewisch and coached for three years. That team subsequently became the Hegewisch Bulldogs.

He was a Eucharistic Minister and worked with the Food Pantry, Outreach program, and Soup Kitchen gang at St. Matthias Catholic Church.

Bernie was a decorated veteran of the United States Air Force receiving the Distinguished Flying Cross for his service to our country during the Korean War. While a member of the Chicago Fire Department, Bernie suffered a very serious injury on February 7, 1968. On a ladder going to a roof to help people down, the building that housed the Mickelberry Sausage Factory exploded and sent him flying a block down the street. His combined hospitalization and home recovery lasted until September of 1968.

Visitation Sunday, January 12, 2020 from 3:00-8:00 p.m. Funeral Services Monday, January 13, 2020 at 9:00 am from the ELMWOOD FUNERAL CHAPEL 11300 W. 97th LN. (1/2 block west of US 41/Wicker Ave. at 97th LN.) St. John to St. Matthias Catholic Church. Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 am. Entombment Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens. For more information 219-365-3474 or www.elmwoodchapel.com