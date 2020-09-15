1/1
Bernard Hall
MADISON, WI - Bernard Hall, 59, passed away Thursday, September 3, 2020 at his home in Madison, WI. He leaves to cherish his sweet smile and memories to his mother Nettie Hicks; his children Nyiesha Hall, Lakisha (Clinton) Retic, Dionte Chandler, and Lisa Chandler; siblings Debra Hall, Brenda Hall, Sherry (Kevin) Pollard and Lamesa (Christopher) Brooks and Eunita (Ronald) Hall; 15 grandchildren; special friend Vicky Clark and significant other Tasha Tate and a host of nieces nephews and friends.

Memorial service will be held Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at 11:00 AM at DIVINITY FUNERAL HOME, 3831 Main Street East Chicago, IN..



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times on Sep. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
16
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Divinity Funeral Home
Divinity Funeral Home
3831 Main Street
East Chicago, IN 46312
(219) 397-2024
