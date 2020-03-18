Bernard P. Fremouw

MUNSTER, IN - Bernard "Butch" P. Fremouw, age 72, of Munster, passed away on Wednesday, March 11, 2020. He is preceded in death by his loving wife of 54 years, Judith A. Fremouw (Olson), and survived by his son, Michael (Joselina) Fremouw; daughter, Michelle (William) Cohs; grandchildren, Andrea (Zac), Michael Jr., Taylor, Tristyn, and Samantha; and great-grandchild, Bowie. He is preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Ruth Fremouw, and his brothers, Robert and Donald Fremouw.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at Ridge United Methodist Church, 8607 Columbia Avenue, Munster, IN with Reverend Jared Kendall officiating. Interment will follow at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens, Crown Point, IN. Visitation will be on Friday, March 20, 2020 at KISH FUNERAL HOME, 10000 Calumet Ave., Munster, IN from 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and again on Saturday, at the church, from 10:30 a.m. until the 11:00 a.m. service.

Butch grew up in Oak Forest, IL and worked for Feraloy, Allied Chemical Company, and Nalco Chemical Company as a fabrication specialist. He loved Judi so much and shared over 55 years together making a beautiful family with lots of wonderful memories. He was an excellent care giver to her-never leaving her side. He was such a proud dad and Papa-always bragging about them and always attending their games and activities. He especially loved watching tv and snuggling with the kids. His family will forever miss him.

Butch enjoyed spending time in Crivitz, Wisconsin with lifelong friends, fixing the 4-wheelers/golf cart, planting trees, "deer hunting" aka just hanging with the guys, and having family vacations there. He was blessed with such wonderful friends that he shared years of making memories with. He will miss them dearly.

Those that knew Butch knew he was a Green Bay Packers fan, loved watching the History Channel (ALL day long) and sci-fi movies, especially Tremors 1-6, and enjoyed working on cars! If something was broke, he was the person to fix it! And if he couldn't fix it then it truly was broken. He was proud of his flip phone that only cost $5.00 and his van that he kept running for years. Cashews, M & M's, Miller Lite, wine, and Cherry Pepsi were his favorites-and that big bowl of ice cream at night.

Butch and Judi are together again and we all have two angels watching over us. We are so thankful for the wonderful doctors and care he received at Northwestern Memorial Hospital and Shirley Ryan Ability Lab. We are blessed to have so many caring friends and family and to have our church family and Pastors at Ridge United Methodist Church. www.kishfuneralhome.net