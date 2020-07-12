1/
Bernard "Bernie" Spencer
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bernard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Bernard "Bernie" Spencer

HOBART, IN - Bernard "Bernie" Spencer, age 77, of Hobart, passed away July 7, 2020. He graduated from East Gary Edison High School, a graduate of Purdue University with a Bachelor's degree in Chemistry. Bernie liked all kinds of cars and car racing.

He was the proprietor of Spencer's Steel Storage. Bernie will be greatly missed.He was preceded in death by his parents Bernard and Helen Spencer; two brothers John and Michael Spencer. Bernie is survived by his loving wife Pauline "Polly"; children Greg (Beth) Spencer; Beth (Jim) Sheets, Tricia (Lou) Myers; grandchildren Cameron (Kaila) Spencer, Kaleigh (Colin) Spencer; one brother; three sisters; many nieces and nephews.

Per Bernie's wishes, there will be no services held. BURNS FUNERAL HOME (Hobart) entrusted with arrangements. www.burnsfuneral.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Burns Funeral Home & Crematory
701 East 7th Street
Hobart, IN 46342
(219) 942-1117
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Times

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved