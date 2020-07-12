Bernard "Bernie" Spencer

HOBART, IN - Bernard "Bernie" Spencer, age 77, of Hobart, passed away July 7, 2020. He graduated from East Gary Edison High School, a graduate of Purdue University with a Bachelor's degree in Chemistry. Bernie liked all kinds of cars and car racing.

He was the proprietor of Spencer's Steel Storage. Bernie will be greatly missed.He was preceded in death by his parents Bernard and Helen Spencer; two brothers John and Michael Spencer. Bernie is survived by his loving wife Pauline "Polly"; children Greg (Beth) Spencer; Beth (Jim) Sheets, Tricia (Lou) Myers; grandchildren Cameron (Kaila) Spencer, Kaleigh (Colin) Spencer; one brother; three sisters; many nieces and nephews.

Per Bernie's wishes, there will be no services held. BURNS FUNERAL HOME (Hobart) entrusted with arrangements. www.burnsfuneral.com