Bernice A. Anders

GREENFIELD, WI - 9/22/29-8/19/19 Loving wife of the late Stanley Anders (Harry Paradzynski). Caring mother to Frank, James, Edmund (Pat), John, and Laura (James). Dearest grandmother to John, Michael (Melody), Melissa (Buddy), Joseph, Mathew, Sarah, Christopher, Daniel, James, Rachel, and Hannah. Adoring great-grandmother to Logan, Kaela, Tyler, Ryan, Ashley, and Austin. Also survived by dearest friend, Chuck. Preceded in death by her parents John J. and Adeline, and siblings Anne and John L. Bernice was an avid craftswoman and would frequently spend evenings wielding a crochet hook or needle and thread.

Visitation and prayers will be Friday, September 20, 2019 from 3:00-4:00 PM at SCHRAMKA-BORGWARDT FUNERAL HOME, 11030 W. Forest Home Ave., Hales Corners, WI 414-425-6060.