Bernice A. Anders (1929 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bernice A. Anders.
Service Information
Schramka-Borgwardt Funeral Home and Cremation Services
11030 West Forest Home Ave
Hales Corners, WI
53130
(414)-425-6060
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Schramka-Borgwardt Funeral Home and Cremation Services
11030 West Forest Home Ave
Hales Corners, WI
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Bernice A. Anders

GREENFIELD, WI - 9/22/29-8/19/19 Loving wife of the late Stanley Anders (Harry Paradzynski). Caring mother to Frank, James, Edmund (Pat), John, and Laura (James). Dearest grandmother to John, Michael (Melody), Melissa (Buddy), Joseph, Mathew, Sarah, Christopher, Daniel, James, Rachel, and Hannah. Adoring great-grandmother to Logan, Kaela, Tyler, Ryan, Ashley, and Austin. Also survived by dearest friend, Chuck. Preceded in death by her parents John J. and Adeline, and siblings Anne and John L. Bernice was an avid craftswoman and would frequently spend evenings wielding a crochet hook or needle and thread.

Visitation and prayers will be Friday, September 20, 2019 from 3:00-4:00 PM at SCHRAMKA-BORGWARDT FUNERAL HOME, 11030 W. Forest Home Ave., Hales Corners, WI 414-425-6060.
Published in The Times on Sept. 18, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.