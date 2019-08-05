Bernice C. "Bubu" Wisinski (nee Augustyn)

GRIFFITH, IN - Bernice C. "Bubu" Wisinski (nee Augustyn) age 96 of Griffith passed away on Saturday August 3, 2019. She is survived by her children: Tillie (late Gene) Udycz, Edward (Ruth) Wisinski, and Rozanne (late Robert) Carroll; 7 grandchildren; 15 great grandchildren, and by her numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents Anthony and Otilia Augustyn, husband Edward, and by her brothers and sisters.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday August 6, 2019 at 10:00am Directly at St. Mary Catholic Church located at 525 N. Broad St. in Griffith with Fr. Keith Virus celebrating. Burial will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery in Calumet City, IL. Friends may meet with the family on Tuesday August 6th from 9:00 am until the time of service at St. Mary Catholic Church.

Bernice was a former Crossing Guard for 32 years for the City of Hammond Police Dept. She was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church and the Alter and Rosary Society. She loved making Pierogis, Christmas time, crocheting, coloring, baking Kolache, watching Days of our Lives and TV quiz shows, reading gossip magazines, and spending time with her family. Bernice was also an avid White Sox fan.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to St. Jude, the Humane Society, or a .

