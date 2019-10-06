Bernice E. Williams (nee Allen)

WHITING, IN - Bernice E. Williams (nee Allen), age 98, of Whiting, passed away peacefully Friday, September 27, 2019. Loving mother of Sharen (Ralph) Freeman. Devoted sister of Carol Vitale. Cherished mother-in-law of Priscilla Williams and Gloria Williams. Proud grandmother of Lisa (Joel) Calderone, Dawn Soltis, Brian Williams, Kristine (Brian) Bonchik, Erica Freeman, Jason Williams, Marie Williams, and Mariah Williams. Dearest great-grandmother of 6. Fond aunt, cousin, and friend of many. She was preceded in death by her husband of 49 plus years Lawrence G. Williams; her sons David Williams and Timothy Williams; her sisters Virginia, Katherine, Dorothy, and Lois; her grandson Joshua William.

Bernice was born in Westville, IN. She was a caretaker who was always looking after those in need. Bernice was always humming. She was loved by many and will be missed by more.

Funeral services were entrusted to LaHAYNE FUNERAL HOME, 6955 Southeastern Ave., Hammond, IN. There will be a private interment at Pinhook Cemetery in LaPorte, IN. For information regarding services, please contact LaHAYNE FUNERAL HOME at 219/ 845-3600 or visit our web site at www.lahaynefuneralhome.com.