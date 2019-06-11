Bernice Koronkowski

LAKE VILLAGE, IN - Bernice Koronkowski 83, of Lake Village, passed away Sunday, June 9, 2019. She is survived by her husband, Charles; sons, Charles, Jr. (Monica), Thomas (Terri), Joseph (Theryl) and Bernerd (Roberta); 11 grandchildren and seven great grandchildren; siblings, Cecile Christenson and Leo (Linda) Kwiatkowski. She was preceded in death by her parents, Chester and Loretta Kwiatkowski and brother, Chester, Jr. Bernice retired, after 30 years, as a Surgical Technician with St. Mary Medical Center, Kankakee and was a member of St. Augusta Catholic Church.

Visitation, Thursday June 14, from 4:00-8:00, SHEETS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, Lowell with Funeral Mass, Friday, 11:00AM, directly at St. Augusta Catholic Church, SE corner of 41 & 10, Lake Village. Cremation will follow. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be given to American Heart or Diabetes Assoc. www.sheetsfuneral.com