Bernice Koronkowski (1936 - 2019)
Sheets Funeral Home
604 E Commercial Avenue
Lowell, IN
46356
(219)-696-0921
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Sheets Funeral Home
604 E Commercial Avenue
Lowell, IN 46356
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Augusta Catholic Church
SE corner of 41 & 10
Lake Village, IN
Obituary
Bernice Koronkowski

LAKE VILLAGE, IN - Bernice Koronkowski 83, of Lake Village, passed away Sunday, June 9, 2019. She is survived by her husband, Charles; sons, Charles, Jr. (Monica), Thomas (Terri), Joseph (Theryl) and Bernerd (Roberta); 11 grandchildren and seven great grandchildren; siblings, Cecile Christenson and Leo (Linda) Kwiatkowski. She was preceded in death by her parents, Chester and Loretta Kwiatkowski and brother, Chester, Jr. Bernice retired, after 30 years, as a Surgical Technician with St. Mary Medical Center, Kankakee and was a member of St. Augusta Catholic Church.

Visitation, Thursday June 14, from 4:00-8:00, SHEETS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, Lowell with Funeral Mass, Friday, 11:00AM, directly at St. Augusta Catholic Church, SE corner of 41 & 10, Lake Village. Cremation will follow. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be given to American Heart or Diabetes Assoc. www.sheetsfuneral.com
Published in The Times on June 11, 2019
