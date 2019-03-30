Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bernice L. Crownover.

Bernice L. Crownover

HAMMOND, IN - Bernice L. Crownover age 93 of Hammond passed away on Thursday, March 28, 2019. She is survived by her children Charles (Barbara) Crownover, Clifford Crownover, Douglas Crownover and Renee (John) Federenko; seven grandchildren; 16 great grandchildren.

Bernice was preceded in death by her husband Vernon, daughter in law Diane Crownover, two grandsons Christon Crownover and Clifton Crownover.

Funeral services will be held Monday April 1, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at WHITE FUNERAL HOME. Burial will follow at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens Schererville, IN.

Friends may meet with the family on Monday April 1, 2019 from 9:00-10:00 a.m. at WHITE FUNERAL HOME located at 921 W. 45th Ave., Griffith, IN.

Bernice was retired from Keyes Fiber. She was a loving mother and grandmother.

