Bernice R. Becker (1923 - 2019)
Service Information
Burdan Funeral Home
12901 Wicker Ave
Cedar Lake, IN
46303
(219)-374-5518
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 8, 2019
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Burdan Funeral Home
12901 Wicker Ave
Cedar Lake, IN
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
10:00 AM
Holy Name Catholic Church
11000 West 133rd Ave
Cedar Lake, IN
Obituary
Bernice R. Becker

CEDAR LAKE, IN - Bernice R. Becker, age 95, of Cedar Lake passed away Wednesday, September 4, 2019. She is survived by the Kenning family, the Wilkening family, and the Huseman family. Preceded in death by her husbands, Kenneth Batterman and Raymond Becker; brothers, Edward, Milford "Bud", and Clarence "BoBo" Kenning; sisters, Marie Wilkening and Dorothy Huseman.

Friends may meet with the family on Sunday, September 8, 2019 from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at BURDAN FUNERAL HOME, 12901 Wicker Ave., (corner of Rt 41 & 129th Ave) Cedar Lake. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. DIRECTLY at Holy Name Catholic Church with Fr. Mike Surufka, O.F.M. officiating. Burial will follow at German Methodist Cemetery, Cedar Lake.

Bernice was a life-long member of Holy Name Church and long-time member of the Catholic Foresters. She loved playing cards, had a generous soul, and was everybody's favorite aunt. Bernice will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. www.burdanfuneralhome.com
Published in The Times on Sept. 6, 2019
Funeral Home Details
Cedar Lake, IN   (219) 374-5518
