Beth Ann Carter
Beth Ann Carter

HAMMOND, IN - Beth Ann Carter age 75 of Hammond, IN passed away on Saturday August 1, 2020. She is survived by her sons; Brian Carter, Pierce Carter, and Kirk Carter; brother, Mark Morrison; beloved pets: Holly, Buddy, and Harry Caray. Preceded in death by her parents Edward and Evelyn Carter, and husband Charles D. Carter.

Funeral service will be held on Wednesday August 5th at 10:00a.m. at LaHayne Funeral Home with Rev. James Williams officiating. Burial will follow at Elmwood Cemetery in Hammond. Friends may meet with the family on Tuesday August 4th, 2020 from 4:00-8:00 PM at LaHayne Funeral Home 6955 Southeastern Ave. Hammond, IN.

Beth was a former Scout Master for pack 219 and a teacher's aide at Lincoln School in Hammond.

She was also the first female field Tank Operator for Union Carbide in the 1970s.

Beth was never hesitant to give her opinion and was a fighter until the end.

For more information please contact LaHayne Funeral Home at 219-845-3600 or visit us at LaHaynefuneralhome.com



Published in The Times on Aug. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
4
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
LaHayne Funeral Home - Hammond
AUG
5
Funeral service
10:00 AM
LaHayne Funeral Home - Hammond
LaHayne Funeral Home - Hammond
6955 Southeastern Avenue
Hammond, IN 46324
(219) 845-3600
Memories & Condolences
August 2, 2020
Louie & Rose Acevez & Family
August 2, 2020
Group of 10 Memorial Trees
Blanca Eberhardt
August 2, 2020
Pastel Peace Basket
Deborah Bacon
August 3, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Mary Anne & Elden LaHayne
