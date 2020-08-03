Beth Ann Carter

HAMMOND, IN - Beth Ann Carter age 75 of Hammond, IN passed away on Saturday August 1, 2020. She is survived by her sons; Brian Carter, Pierce Carter, and Kirk Carter; brother, Mark Morrison; beloved pets: Holly, Buddy, and Harry Caray. Preceded in death by her parents Edward and Evelyn Carter, and husband Charles D. Carter.

Funeral service will be held on Wednesday August 5th at 10:00a.m. at LaHayne Funeral Home with Rev. James Williams officiating. Burial will follow at Elmwood Cemetery in Hammond. Friends may meet with the family on Tuesday August 4th, 2020 from 4:00-8:00 PM at LaHayne Funeral Home 6955 Southeastern Ave. Hammond, IN.

Beth was a former Scout Master for pack 219 and a teacher's aide at Lincoln School in Hammond.

She was also the first female field Tank Operator for Union Carbide in the 1970s.

Beth was never hesitant to give her opinion and was a fighter until the end.

