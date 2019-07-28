Beth B. Kunnemann

DADE CITY, FL - Beth B. Kunnemann, age 97, of Dade City, FL (formerly of Hammond, IN) passed away suddenly Thursday, July 18, 2019.

Beth is survived by her husband of 70 years, Alden; sons: Mark (Randi) Kunnemann and Douglas (Rebecca) Kunnemann; grandchildren: Jeffrey (Mari) Kunnemann, Hannah (Peter) Severson, Darby Kunnemann, and Brewer Kunnemann; great grandchildren: Harper Kunnemann and Peyton Sellick; sister Pauline Augustian; brother-in-law Arlo (Elva) Kunnemann; sister-in-law Dorothy Jones; and numerous nieces, nephews, and their families.

She was preceded in death by granddaughter Karin Kunnemann; parents John and Mary (Kricko) Gauder; brothers: Joseph (Mildred) Gauder and John (Marlin) Gauder; sisters: Marie (Gordon) Foster, Amelia (Michael) Benko, Ruth (James) Staton, and Suzanne (Robert) Bailey; and brother-in-law Wenzel Augustian.

Beth is a graduate of Roosevelt High School, East Chicago, IN and prior to retiring, was employed by the Indiana State Employment Agency in Hammond, IN.

A Celebration of Beth's Life will take place at a later date in Dade City and in Northwest Indiana. A private burial will be held at Concordia Cemetery in Hammond, IN. In lieu of flowers, please send memorials to St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 8601 Harrison Ave., Munster, IN 46321 or to the , 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago IL, 60601.

Funeral arrangements are being made by HODGES FAMILY FUNERAL HOME.