Dr. Betsy Brennan (nee Becker)

MUNSTER, IN - Dr. Betsy Brennan, age 91, of Munster, passed away on February 9, 2020. She was born on July 15, 1928 in Chicago, IL to Dr. S. William Becker and Bess (Parham) Becker. She attended Thorton High School in Illinois and then attended University of Illinois; where she was a member of Alpha Xi Delta sorority. After college, ever a trailblazer, Betsy entered the University of Illinois College of Medicine in an era when not many women pursued this type of career. There she met and married her kindred spirit, Dr. Bill Brennan; they were wed in Chicago in 1951. Betsy completed residency at University of Illinois and she and Bill settled in Munster; where they remained.

She became a dermatologist like her father, Dr. S. William Becker, who founded the Dermatology Division at University of Chicago and her older brother, Dr. S. William Becker, Jr. She joined the Chicago Dermatologic Society and served as vice president. She opened her private practice in Highland, IN and as a compassionate and talented dermatologist, she served her patients until her retirement in 1988.

She and Bill then shared a spirit of adventure, with Betsy planning trips across the U.S., and through Alaska's interior to Point Barrow, above the Arctic Circle. Cruises to Scotland's Islands, the Norwegian coast, and on the Queen Elizabeth II were highlights. Learning to speak Italian made a European trip more memorable, as did taking Bill's mother Alice to meet her relatives in Sweden for the first time. She and Bill learned to sail in the Caribbean, and sailed annually off the coast of Maine and Lake Michigan. They shared a love of flying; even before meeting Bill, Betsy had taken flying lessons in a small plane covered with fabric. With Betsy as copilot, they made trips around eastern Canada, the U.S., and Mexico. A summer trip to the Audubon Camp in Maine turned into several years of helping Audubon ornithologists fly baby North Atlantic Puffins from Canada to Maine, re-establishing this species in the United States.

A dedicated animal lover, Betsy took in and cared for the many creatures Bill and Terry brought home. Her constant companion lately has been Annie, her beloved cat rescued as a tiny kitten from the westbound lanes of I-80. Betsy loved feeding Annie right on schedule. Betsy enjoyed seeing people-colleagues, patients, and staff; meeting neighbors on walks and while gardening, and seeing family. Later in life, she became a devoted caregiver, enabling Bill to lead a wonderful life even as he became more forgetful. She touched many lives.

Her family wishes to acknowledge the kindness of dear neighbors, family, friends, health care providers, and caregivers with whom she shared a special bond who all added so much to Betsy's life.

Betsy is survived by daughter: Dr. Terry Brennan; nephew: David (Judie) Becker; great niece: Karen; nephew: Lawrence (Susan) Brennan; great nieces: Bridget and Adelaide; nephew: James (Theresa Kircher) Brennan; great nephew: Anthony; niece: Candace (Tim) Fleming; great niece and nephew: Stephanie and David; niece: Donna (Jim) Stackpole; great nephew and niece: Joshua and Christina; great nephew: Jake Becker. She is preceded in passing by her loving husband: Dr. William Brennan; her parents; brothers: Dr. Sam Becker Jr. and George Becker; brother and sister-in-law: Richard and Judy Brennan; and nephew: Rick Becker.

Visitation with the family will take place on Saturday February 29, 2020 from 2:00-6:00 p.m. at BURNS-KISH FUNERAL HOME, 8415 Calumet Ave., Munster, IN. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to the .

Please visit www.burnskish.com.