Betsy Vandergriff PORTAGE, IN - Betsy Vandergriff, age 73, passed away Monday, March 4, 2019 at St Mary's Medical Center. Betsy was born in Knoxville, Tennessee on May 23, 1945 to the late Buford and Glenna Simmons. Betsy married the love of her life Ralph Vandergriff on May 5, 1962. Betsy was a resident of Indiana for 69 years formerly form Briceville, TN. She was a homemaker for 55 years and a Hobart Township bus driver for 22 years. She was a member at Central Baptist Church in Lake Station. Her home and kitchen were open to all who loved her and she would return that love with a homemade southern meal that warmed both heart and soul. The children that rode on her bus knew her as Miss Becky, we knew her as Mom and Mamaw Betsy. As much as we love her the LORD loved her more than we can imagine. She is there, in heaven, waiting for us with a warm heart and a smile on her face. Betsy is survived by her loving husband, Ralph Vandergriff of Portage, two sons, Timothy (Beverly) Vandergriff of Portage and Gregory Vandergriff of Lake Station; two grand-daughters, Jessica Elaine Vandergriff and Cassandra Gail Vandergriff; two grandsons, Trevor Alan and Zachary Owen. She was preceded in death by her parents. A funeral service for Betsy will take place Saturday, March 9, 2019 at 11:00 a.m., with Pastor Don Good officiating, at REES FUNERAL HOME, OLSON CHAPEL, 5341 Central Ave., Portage. She will be laid to rest at Calvary Cemetery in Portage. Visitation will be held Friday, March 8, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home.For more information, please call (219) 762-3013. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.reesfuneralhomes.com.



