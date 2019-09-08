Bette Bernice Balitewicz (nee Bartock)

WESTVILLE, IN - Bette Bernice Balitewicz (nee Bartock) of Westville, passed away on September 6, 2019 at the age of 78 after a long battle with Alzheimer's disease. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Balitewicz. Bette is survived by daughter, Catherine (Dennis) Floyd; daughter, Nancy Balitewicz; and son, Stanley Balitewicz, four grandchildren: Adam (Alicia) Floyd, Anna (Alex) Tuesburg, Jim and Frank Balitewicz, one great grandchild; Aiden Floyd, along with many other family members and friends.

Bette was born and raised in East Chicago, IN. She was a graduate of Roosevelt High School. Bette was a retired employee of the School City of East Chicago where she worked for many years. Bette was very proud of her family. She loved her children and was especially proud of her grandchildren.

Private cremation services were held. At Bette's request, there will be no further services. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to AseraCare Hospice, 808 Vale Park Rd., Ste 200, Valparaiso, IN 46383. Condolences may be sent through oleskapastrickfh.com or nwi.com/obituaries. Funeral arrangements entrusted to OLESKA-PASTRICK Funeral Home of East Chicago, IN (219) 398-0938