Bette Mae Kokos (nee Brinker)

LANSING, IL - Bette Mae Kokos (nee Brinker) age 93 of Lansing, IL passed away Thursday, December 19, 2019. Bette is survived by her loving children; Norma (Dave) Cooper, Cheryl Boshears, John "Jack" Kokos, David M. (Pam) Kokos and the late Darlyn J. Kokos. Cherished grandmother of: Elaine (Phil) Bishop, Jonathan (Samantha) Cooper, Stephen (Holly) Cooper, Jason Kokos, Jennifer (Steve) McHale, Eric R. Kokos, Thomas Kokos, Brian (Laura) Kokos, great grandmother of; Kayla (Andy) Rhoden, Kevin Bishop, Tyler Cooper, Dylan Cooper, Lacey Kokos, Julia McHale, Logan Kokos, Stevie McHale, Layla McHale, and Jack Kokos and great great grandmother of; Aslynn Rhoden. Bette is preceded in death by her loving husband John Kokos, parents Otto and Edna Brinker, and sisters; Ferne Smith, Loys Turner and Anita Lundstrom.

Funeral services for Bette will be held on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at 1:30 PM at the SCHROEDER-LAUER FUNERAL HOME, 3227 Ridge Road, Lansing, IL. Friends may visit with the family from 12:00 Noon until time of service. Bette will be laid to rest at Chapel Lawn Cemetery, Schererville, IN. Bette was loved by many and she will be truly missed. www.schroederlauer.com