Bette Mae (Brinker) Kokos

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bette Mae (Brinker) Kokos.
Service Information
Schroeder-Lauer Funeral Home
3227 Ridge Road
Lansing, IL
60438
(708)-474-0024
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:30 PM
Schroeder-Lauer Funeral Home
3227 Ridge Road
Lansing, IL
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
1:30 PM
Schroeder-Lauer Funeral Home
3227 Ridge Road
Lansing, IL
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Bette Mae Kokos (nee Brinker)

LANSING, IL - Bette Mae Kokos (nee Brinker) age 93 of Lansing, IL passed away Thursday, December 19, 2019. Bette is survived by her loving children; Norma (Dave) Cooper, Cheryl Boshears, John "Jack" Kokos, David M. (Pam) Kokos and the late Darlyn J. Kokos. Cherished grandmother of: Elaine (Phil) Bishop, Jonathan (Samantha) Cooper, Stephen (Holly) Cooper, Jason Kokos, Jennifer (Steve) McHale, Eric R. Kokos, Thomas Kokos, Brian (Laura) Kokos, great grandmother of; Kayla (Andy) Rhoden, Kevin Bishop, Tyler Cooper, Dylan Cooper, Lacey Kokos, Julia McHale, Logan Kokos, Stevie McHale, Layla McHale, and Jack Kokos and great great grandmother of; Aslynn Rhoden. Bette is preceded in death by her loving husband John Kokos, parents Otto and Edna Brinker, and sisters; Ferne Smith, Loys Turner and Anita Lundstrom.

Funeral services for Bette will be held on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at 1:30 PM at the SCHROEDER-LAUER FUNERAL HOME, 3227 Ridge Road, Lansing, IL. Friends may visit with the family from 12:00 Noon until time of service. Bette will be laid to rest at Chapel Lawn Cemetery, Schererville, IN. Bette was loved by many and she will be truly missed. www.schroederlauer.com
Published in The Times on Dec. 20, 2019
bullet Smith
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.