Bettina Hefner

LOWELL, IN - Bettina Hefner, 64, of Lowell, IN, passed away Wednesday, June 19, 2019.

She is survived by her husband, Jerry; children, Joel (Stacy), Jake (Lauren); grandchildren, Elizabeth, John, Anna, Ryan, Jackson; brother, Joel, (Jill) Brandush. She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Kathryn Brandush. Tina was a member of St. Edward Catholic Church.

Visitation, Sunday, June 23, 2019 from 2:00-6:00 PM at SHEETS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 604 E. Commercial Ave., Lowell. Funeral Service, Monday, June 24, 2019 at 11:00AM at St. Edward Catholic Church, 216 S. Nichols St., Lowell. Cremation following services.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to an animal shelter of your choice. www.sheetsfuneral.com