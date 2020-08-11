Betty A. Sackman

VALPARAISO, IN - Betty A. Sackman, 72 of Valparaiso, passed away Friday, August 7, 2020. She was born March 27, 1948 in Valparaiso to William and June L. (Romine) Baker.

Betty is survived by her children: Tina (Brad) Monton of Valparaiso, Nicki (Bob) Spencer of Portage, and Tom (Stacy) Steindler of Wanatah; her grandchildren Andrew and Branden Porter, Kodi Soloman, Madeline Chambers, Morgan and Tyler Chambers, Jayme and Cody Spencer; her brothers: Frank Nevills, Bill Baker, Chuck Nevills, Larry Nevills and her sister, Violet Dunkley.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her brothers: Alan and Kenny Nevills.

Betty drove a bus for PCARC before retiring. A memorial visitation with Betty's family will be from 3-7 PM on Thursday, August 13, 2020 at Bartholomew Funeral Home, 102 Monroe St. in Valparaiso, IN. www.bartholomewnewhard.com