1/
Betty Ann Gould
1952 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Betty's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Betty Ann Gould

VALPARAISO, IN - Betty Ann Gould, 67 of Valparaiso, passed away Tuesday, September 15, 2020. She was born October 28, 1952 in St. Louis, MO, the daughter of Ernest and Shirley (Blaton) Melton. Betty was a home care giver, because she always loved giving more than she received.

Surviving are her children, Rhonda (Arthur) Aguado, Thomas (Amber) Gould, Jr., and LeeAnn Gould, grandchildren, Sady, Brianna, Daniel, Johnathan, Abigail, Lillian, Ashly, Frank and Chris, brother, Keith and sisters Wanda and Tina. She was preceded in death by her parents, and siblings Doris, Cinda, Bruce, Johnny, David, Bruce and LeRoy. Betty loved spending time with her grandchildren most of all, she also loved crossword puzzles and sci-fi.

She lived a very hard life in her first part of her life but overcome in second half of her life to become the best grandmother a grandchild could want. There will be no services at this time. www.bartholomewnewhard.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times on Sep. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bartholomew Funeral Home - Valparaiso
102 E. Monroe St.
Valparaiso, IN 46383
219-462-4102
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Times

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved