Betty Ann Gould

VALPARAISO, IN - Betty Ann Gould, 67 of Valparaiso, passed away Tuesday, September 15, 2020. She was born October 28, 1952 in St. Louis, MO, the daughter of Ernest and Shirley (Blaton) Melton. Betty was a home care giver, because she always loved giving more than she received.

Surviving are her children, Rhonda (Arthur) Aguado, Thomas (Amber) Gould, Jr., and LeeAnn Gould, grandchildren, Sady, Brianna, Daniel, Johnathan, Abigail, Lillian, Ashly, Frank and Chris, brother, Keith and sisters Wanda and Tina. She was preceded in death by her parents, and siblings Doris, Cinda, Bruce, Johnny, David, Bruce and LeRoy. Betty loved spending time with her grandchildren most of all, she also loved crossword puzzles and sci-fi.

She lived a very hard life in her first part of her life but overcome in second half of her life to become the best grandmother a grandchild could want. There will be no services at this time. www.bartholomewnewhard.com