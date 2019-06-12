Betty Ann Hefner

LaCROSSE, IN - Betty Ann Hefner, 91 of LaCrosse, passed away peacefully surrounded by family, Monday, June 10, 2019. She was born March 17, 1928 in Kouts to Paul and Esther (Anderson) Kraker. Betty was a 1946 graduate of Kouts High School and was a member of LaCrosse United Methodist Church. She enjoyed cross stitch, puzzles, gardening, and most of all spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.

On October 26, 1947 in Kouts, Betty married her loving husband, Don R. Hefner who preceded her in death in 2017. She is survived by her children, Keith (Ronda) Hefner, Donna (Jim) Smith, and Darla (Jon) Rothenberger; son-in-law, Jim Koontz; 7 grandchildren, Bryan (Keyya), Matt (Arin), Adam (Erica), Ryan (Nichole), Kristin (Brad), Amanda, and Jacob; 11 great grandchildren; sister, Evelyn (Charles) Moya; and many nieces and nephews. Betty was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Darlene Koontz; and siblings, Helen Gesse, Wilma Ailes, Lois Kasch, Kenneth Kraker, and Robert Kraker.Visitation will be held on Thursday, June 13, 2019 from 3:00-7:00 PM at KOSANKE FUNERAL HOME, 105 E. Indiana Ave., Kouts with a Funeral Service on Friday, June 14th at 2:00 PM at LaCrosse United Methodist Church 11 N. Indiana St., LaCrosse. Burial will follow at Graceland Cemetery, Kouts. In lieu of flowers, memorials are requested to the LaCrosse United Methodist Church or the VNA Hospice of NWI.