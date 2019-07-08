Betty Balanoff

CHICAGO, IL -Betty Balanoff (nee Brummall) age 92, formally of Gary, IN and a longtime resident of Hammond IN, passed away on May 28, 2019. She was born July 8, 1926 in Salisbury, MO, to the late Adelaide and Harold Brummall. She is preceded in death by her loving husband of fifty-three years, James Balanoff, Jr. and her sister Helen Donner. She is survived by four children: James (Rebecca) Balanoff III, Thomas (Hetty) Balanoff, Joseph (Betty) Balanoff, and Katherine (James) Robinson; seven grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A private memorial service was held for the family on July 6, 2019, to celebrate Betty's life.

Betty was born in the small town of Salisbury Missouri where her father was the town dentist and her grandfather was the town doctor. She attended the University of Missouri where she studied biology. She received her Master's Degree from Roosevelt University and a PHD from the University of Chicago in history, where she studied under Dr. John Hope Franklin. Her Doctoral dissertation was on the History of the African American Community in Gary, IN. Her focus was American history, with special interests in areas of African American history, Native American history, Labor history, Immigration history, and American Colonial history. She was a popular tenured professor of history at Roosevelt University. Upon her retirement, the University created the "Betty Balanoff Teaching Award", which recognizes a distinguished professor each year, in her honor.

Betty was also a social activist through out her life. In the 1950s and 60s she was involved in the civil rights movement. In 1968, she worked diligently to help elect Richard Hatcher as the first black mayor of a major U.S. city. Later in her life she became active in the environmental movement for the better part of two decades, working with the Calumet Project and the Grand Calumet Task Force. She was a cofounder of the Committee for a Clean Enviroment in Northwest Indiana. In 2007, was recognized by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the EPA for her years of advocacy work.

Betty served on the Hammond Public Library Board as the representative for the School City of Hammond from 1993 to 2001. Betty was honored to have the privilege to serve on the Library Board because of her strongly held belief that education was one of the most important possession that anyone could have and that reading was clearly crucial to that end.

In lieu of flowers Memorial contributions may be made to the Hammond Public Library Foundation, 564 State Street, Hammond, IN 46320.