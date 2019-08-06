Betty Berna

ST. JOHN, IN - Betty Berna, age 87, of St. John, left our earth to be with her late husband Bill in heaven, the morning of August 4, 2019. She was surrounded by her family as she passed. Betty is preceded in death by her loving husband Bill Berna and survived in life by her daughter Cheryl Berna, daughter Mary Bening and son-in-law Scott Bening and grandsons Scott Jr and Bill. Originally from the "East Side", lived in Burnham for 53 years and St. John for the last decade.

Betty loved her children and grandchildren with her whole heart. She will be missed.

The family is having a private service and asks in lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Hospice of the Calumet Area 219-922-2732, http://www.hospicecalumet.org/get-involved/business-partners/.

Arrangements entrusted to ELMWOOD FUNERAL CHAPEL - ST. JOHN. For more information 219-365-3474 or www.elmwoodchapel.com.