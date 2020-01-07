Betty Clements

Betty Clements, age 94, passed away Sunday, December 29, 2019. She resided in the state of Washington until 2008 when she moved back to Indiana to be with her family. She leaves behind six nieces; Sharon (Vince) Czarny of Florida, Patricia (Frank) Stanzione of Merrillville, Lynn (Michael) Markez of Hobart, Vickie (William) Fraticelli of Illinois, Sandra (Todd) Wagoner of Valparaiso, Tammy (Ralph) Diaz of Dyer; numerous great nieces, great nephews, and other relatives. She was loved dearly and will be missed by all. She is preceded in death by her husband, James Clements; sister, Mildred; brothers, Robert Parish and Russell Parish and her parents, Waverly and Eva Parish. Betty will be dearly missed by her loving family and dear friends.

Services: Memorial Service, Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 3:00 PM at RIDGELAWN FUNERAL HOME, 4201 West Ridge Road, Gary, IN 46408.