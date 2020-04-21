Betty Coleman

VALPARAISO, IN - Betty Coleman, 85 of Valparaiso, passed away Monday, April 20, 2020. She was born January 20, 1935 in Gary, IN to Pius and Marie (Moench) Bauer. Betty had worked as a bank teller for Centier Bank and was a member of St. Teresa of Avila Catholic Center, Valparaiso. Betty was a past member of St. Andrew's Catholic Church, Merrillville, where she had served on the Pastoral Council and as a Eucharistic Minister.

On May 14, 1955 in Gary, Betty married Donald J. Coleman who preceded her in death. She is survived by her son, Mark (Michelle) Coleman; grandchildren, Laura Coleman, Stephanie (Ryan) McGhee, Brittany (Andrew Harrington) Alamillo, and Adam Alamillo; sister, Theresa (Cliff) Fortier; and her niece, Lena Kiser and nephew, Tim (Vicky) Fortier. She was also preceded in death by her parents and daughter, Debbie Coleman.

Private Family Visitation and Mass will be held with burial at Calumet Park Cemetery, Merrillville. A Memorial Service for family and friends will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials are requested to . Arrangements by MOELLER FUNERAL HOME, Valparaiso.