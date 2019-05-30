Betty D. Hall

DYER, IN - Betty D. Hall, age 88, of Dyer, passed away Monday, May 27, 2019. She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Lawrence Hall; daughters: Taffy (Steve) Troup and Kim (Bill) Davy; four grandchildren, seven great grandchildren and one on the way.

Funeral services will be held at the FAGEN-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, 1920 Hart St. in Dyer, on Saturday, June 1, 2019, with visiting from 12:00 p.m. until the time of service at 3:00 p.m. Private burial to follow.

Betty was the bar manager at the VFW in Dyer for 18 years and she loved animals. Being in the same home in Dyer for 61 years Betty was very close with her neighbors and enjoyed the time they all shared together; this was very evident in her later years when they reciprocated that love by helping to take care of Betty and Lawrence. www.fagenmiller.com