Betty D. Halley

VALPARAISO, IN - Betty Downs Halley, 92, passed away very peacefully December 15, 2019. Born in Sapulpa, OK on October 7, 1927, and moved to Gary with her family at the age of 14. Betty graduated from Lew Wallace High School in 1945. She was married on September 21, 1947 to Tom Halley, who preceded her in death. Surviving Tom and Betty are their three children: Tom Halley (Doug Sems), Libby (Ed) Hills and Jan Halley (Bill Finn); three grandchildren: Eric (Angela) Hills, Matthew Hills, and Lauren Halley (Matt Green); and her first great-grandchild, Eloise Halley Hills. She is also survived by her three loving sisters: Georgiana Inskeep, Carolyn (Tarry) Mackanos, Pam Zale and many nieces and nephews.

Betty worked for many years at Calumet Securities Corporation, retiring as a Vice President for the company. She was elected the first woman President to serve on the Indiana State Mortgage Bankers Association. She was active in the Northwest Indiana Business Professional Women's organization. Following retirement, Betty was a volunteer for the Lake County Wellness Association and the First Presbyterian Resale shop. She enjoyed traveling, golf, and playing bridge. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.

A celebration of life will be held January 11, 2020, 11:00 a.m., at CALUMET PARK FUNERAL CHAPEL (7535 Taft St., Merrillville, IN) with visitation from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Snow Foundation for Wolfram's Syndrome http://thesnowfoundation.org/donate/ or to the Crohns and Colitis Foundation www.crohnscolitisfoundation.org/donate For information call 219-736-5840. www.mycalumetpark.com