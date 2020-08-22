1/
Betty DeBoer
1934 - 2020
Betty DeBoer

LANSING, IL - Betty DeBoer, nee Cooper, age 85, of Lansing, IL, passed away on Thursday, August 20, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Sidney DeBoer. Loving mother of Judy (Mark) Drenth, Jane (late Ron) VanDerBilt, and Karen (Jeff) Althuis. Cherished grandmother of Kristi Drenth, Dan (Amy) Drenth, Tim VanDerBilt, Joy (Doug) Verkaik, the late Michael Althuis, David (Megan) Althuis, and Cindy (David) Clickner, and; great-grandmother of Brenna Drenth, Zachary Drenth, A.J. Verkaik, and Lydia Verkaik. Dear sister of the late Alice (late Mel) Eckerstrom, late Art (Eleanor) Cooper, late Robert (Gertrude) Cooper, and the late Raymond (Gail) Cooper. Kind aunt to many nieces and nephews. Betty was loved by many and will be dearly missed.

Visitation Sunday, August 23, 2020 from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. at SMITS, DEYOUNG-VROEGH FUNERAL HOME, 649 E. 162nd St. (Rt. 6/159th St.) South Holland, IL. Funeral service Monday, August 24, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at First Christian Reformed Church, 16248 South Park Ave, South Holland, IL, with Rev. Daniel Svendsen officiating. Interment Oak Ridge Cemetery – Lansing, IL. Memorial contributions to Illiana Christian High School (10920 Calumet Ave, Dyer, IN 46311) are greatly appreciated. For further information, please contact 708-333-7000 or visit our online obituary and guestbook at www.SMITSFH.com




Published in The Times on Aug. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
23
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Smits DeYoung-Vroegh Chapel
AUG
24
Funeral service
11:00 AM
First Christian Reformed Church
Memories & Condolences
August 21, 2020
Dear family of Sid and Betty,
I give you my sincere sympathy. May God be your Comforter!
Luke Schaap
