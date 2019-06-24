Betty Faye Pierce (nee Armes)

HEBRON, IN - Betty Faye Pierce (nee Armes), age 74, of Hebron, IN, passed away on Saturday, June 22, 2019. Betty is survived by her husband, Robert of 55 years; three children: Theresa Pierce Taylor, Richard (Theresa) Pierce and Kevin (Cheryl) Pierce; ten grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; and brothers: Samuel, Brink, Greg, Jerome, and Todd Armes and David Portwood. She was preceded death by her parents: John and Zula Armes; twin sons: Mark and Marcus Pierce; brothers: James Armes, Donald Woods, Johnny Ray Armes and Daniel Armes; and two grandsons: Richard D. Pierce II and Cody Clowers.

Betty was a member of First Baptist Church of New Chicago, a manager at Days Inn and was a Den Mother for Cub Scouts. She enjoyed crocheting, crafting, gardening and doll collecting. Betty traveled to 48 states and Canada along with her husband.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at First Baptist Church of New Chicago, 401 Huber Blvd., Hobart, IN 46342 from 3:00 PM until the time of the Church Service at 6:30 PM with Pastor Jerry Stepp officiating. Additional visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at GEISEN FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 624 N. Main St., Hebron, IN 46341 from 10:00 AM until the time of the Funeral Service at 11:00 AM with Pastor Jerry Stepp officiating. Interment to follow at Hebron Cemetery. To sign Betty's online guestbook and view directions visit www.GeisenFuneralHome.com- (219) 996-2821.