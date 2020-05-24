Nikki, Athena & Julie,
What a beautiful picture of Thea Vassio!!
So many fond memories of when Thea visited Menios and Popi
-- so much talking, arguing and laughing!!
I am so sorry for the loss of your wonderful Mom.
God Speed Thea Vassio! Love, Cindy Papas
Betty "Vasiliki" Giannopoulos (nee Papadimitriou) OGDEN DUNES - Betty "Vasiliki" Giannopoulos (nee Papadimitriou), age 89, of Ogden Dunes, IN, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family on Monday, May 18, 2020. Beloved wife of her late husband, Chris Giannopoulos. She is survived by her children: Athena (Richard) Hassan, Julie (Mark) Schultz, and Nickie (Neale) Giannopoulos Byrnes; and grandchildren: Ashley Szybala, Luke Schultz and Alex Byrnes. She is also survived by her brother, Menios (Kaliope) Papas. Betty was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother and loved being with her family and friends. Betty was a devout member of Saints Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Cathedral. She retired from The Anderson Company where she worked for twenty-five years. She was a beloved member of the Ogden Dunes community and greatly treasured her time spent on the beach. She was an enthusiastic cook, a passionate gardener, and truly loved animals and nature. True to her Greek heritage, Betty was always ready to engage in lively conversations on politics and world events. Friends may visit with the family on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307 from 2:00 PM to 7:00 PM. Due to Covid-19, visitation will be limited to 25 people at any one-time, social distancing at 6 feet and face masks will be required. Funeral Services will be private due to Covid-19 restrictions. Betty will be laid to rest at Calumet Park Cemetery, 2305 West 73rd Ave., Merrillville, IN 46410. For those wishing to view the Funeral Services via live streaming, go to the Geisen Funeral Homes Facebook page at www.facebook.com/geisenfuneralhome on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at 11:00 AM CST. You must first log into your personal FB page, then search for Geisen Funeral Homes - Geisen Pet Loss Centre. The live stream will pop up when the service begins. In lieu of flowers, the family will be collecting donations to support restorations of her childhood church in Greece. For further information please call 630-455-9304. You may leave a message or share a memory on Betty's online guestbook and at www.GeisenFuneralHome.com (219) 663-2500.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times on May 24, 2020.