Betty I. Culp (nee Teets)

SCHERERVILLE, IN - Betty I. Culp (nee Teets), age 71, of Schererville, formerly of Munster, passed away March 31, 2020.

Betty is survived by her loving husband of 47 years, Ross Culp Jr.; son Matthew Culp; daughter Natalie Webster; granddaughter Madison Webster; sister Cheryi (Kyle) Smith; brother Robert (Helen) Teets; numerous nieces and nephews. Betty was preceded in death by her parents Ralph and Helen Teets.

Betty was a graduate of Gavit High School and later graduated from Purdue University. She retired from Allstate Insurance Company. She enjoyed traveling, watching sports and spending time with her family and friends. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. Due to the COVID-19 virus, funeral services will be private and cremation will follow. A celebration of life ceremony will take place at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made in Betty's honor to either the MDS Foundation or the Hospice of the Calumet Area. For online guestbook visit castlehillfuneralhome.com.

Betty will be missed and cherished by everyone that knew her.