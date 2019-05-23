Betty I. Preston

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Betty I. Preston.
Service Information
Kish Funeral Home & Cremations Services - Munster
10000 Calumet Ave.
Munster, IN
46321
(219)-924-3333
Visitation
Friday, May 24, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kish Funeral Home & Cremations Services - Munster
10000 Calumet Ave.
Munster, IN 46321
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, May 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Kish Funeral Home & Cremations Services - Munster
10000 Calumet Ave.
Munster, IN 46321
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Betty I. Preston

HAMMOND, IN - Betty I. Preston, 92, of Hammond, passed away Monday, May 20, 2019. She is survived by her daughter Margaret (Bob) Cuban; son Mark (Debbie) Preston; four grandchildren: Bill (Christy) Cuban, Bob (Elaine) Cuban, Michael Preston and Susan (Chad) Rosendahl; eleven great grandchildren: Zoe, Abbie, Alex, Kyle, Natalie, Bobby, Owen, Carter, Claire, Daymien and Ezra; one great great granddaughterAinslee; many nieces and nephews. Betty is preceded in death by her husband William.

Betty was a loving and caring wife, mother and grandmother. She was a dedicated homemaker who lived for her family. She will be dearly missed.

Visitation for Betty will be held on Friday, May 24, 2019 from 4:00-8:00 p.m. at KISH FUNERAL HOME, 10000 Calumet Ave., Munster, IN. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home with Very Reverend Steven P. Koplinka officiating. Burial to follow at St. Nicholas Cemetery in Hammond. www.kishfuneralhome.net
Published in The Times on May 23, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.