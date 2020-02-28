Betty J. Anderson

LOWELL, IN - Betty J. Anderson, 84, of Lowell, passed away Tuesday February 25, 2020, surrounded by her family. She is survived by her sons, Daniel (Wanda), Alan (Lori), Phillip (Jeanine), Matt (Xiomara); daughters in law, Elaine and Maria Anderson; 13 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by husband, Guy; sons, Larry and Mike; and brothers, Lee and Donny Parker.

Betty was a retired Bus Driver with North Newton Schools, had been a member of House of God Church in Lake Village, and currently was a member of Fellowship of Living Hope in Rensselaer. Betty's greatest achievement and love was being a mother.

Visitation, Sunday March 1, 2020 from 2:00-6:00 PM with Funeral Services, Monday 11:00 AM, all at SHEETS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 604 E. Commercial Ave., Lowell. Burial will follow in Lake Village Cemetery. www.sheetsfuneral.com