Betty J. Dotson

HOBART, IN - Betty J. Dotson, age 85, of Hobart, passed away November 13, 2019. She was a classic car enthusiast and an avid Nascar fan. Her favorite drivers were Jeff Gordon and Jimmy Johnson. Betty was a very loving and devoted wife of 56 years, mother, and grandmother.

She was preceded in death by her parents Opal P. and Pauline Erwin; dear brother Kenneth Erwin. Betty is survived by her husband Donald G. Dotson; sons Jeffrey G. (Chris) Dotson, Gregory W. (Alisha) Dotson; grandsons William P. Dotson, Phillip J. and Nicholas G. Parris; granddaughters Hannah R. Dotson, MacKenzie L. Parris; sisters Wanda Ballay, Lois; many loving nieces and nephews; dear friends-Billy (Darlene) Burt, Richie (Con) Martin.

Friends may visit with Betty's family on Saturday, November 16, 2019, from 12:00 p.m. until time of service at 5:00 p.m. at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 701 East 7th Street, Hobart, Pastor Charles Strietelmeier officiating. www.burnsfuneral.com