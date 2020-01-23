Betty J. Foreman (nee Pittman)

ROSS TOWNSHIP - Betty J. Foreman (nee Pittman), age 90, of the Ainsworth area of Ross Township, passed away on Saturday, January 18, 2020.

Betty is survived by her four children: Roy (Martha) Foreman, Jr., Michael (Marcia) Foreman, Ruth Markovich, and Sandra (Steve) Qualizza; 13 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; three brothers: Wayne, Rhuben and Jerry; and sister, Eva Larson.

Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Roy O. Foreman, Sr., a WWII Veteran; parents: Rhuben and Leota Pittman of Cedar Lake, IN; brothers: Donald, Carl, and Robert; sisters: Irene, June, Frieda and Janet; and son-in-law, Charles Markovich.

Betty was a former Avon Representative and Delivery Supervisor for the Post-Tribune. She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Hobart, IN.

Private Services were held for the family. Arrangements have been entrusted to GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE in Crown Point, IN.

