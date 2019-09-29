Betty J. Hill

SCHERERVILLE, IN - Betty J. Hill, age 83, of Schererville, passed away September 26, 2019. She is survived by her loving husband of 54 years, Dennis Hill; her children: Robert Hill, John Hill, Thomas Hill, Janice (Paul) Lewalski, and Michael Hill; ten grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. Betty was preceded in death by her parents, Samuel and Judith Bates, and all of her 16 siblings.

Friends may greet the family on Monday, September 30, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at BURDAN FUNERAL HOME, 12901 Wicker Ave. (corner of US 41 and 129th Ave.) Cedar Lake. Private burial to follow at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens.

Betty was in real estate, managed Chapel Lawn cemetery, owned Hill Family Restaurant in Hammond, She loved cooking and tending to her flower gardens and will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her. www.burdanfuneralhome.com