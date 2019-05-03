Betty J. "Modea" Read

Guest Book
  • "To the Family of Ms. Betty Read, ..."
    - Yana Gray-Mays and Family
  • "My condolences to the family and friends of Mrs.Read. May..."
    - Ari
  • "I am truly and deeply sorry for your Loss. My warmest..."
    - M
  • "MAY HIS HOLY SPIRIT COMFORT AND KEEP YOU AND YOUR FAMILY...."
    - MARGARET SHELTON
  • "My deepest condolences goes to you the Read family for your..."
    - Guliz
Service Information
Hinton & Williams Funeral Home
4859 Alexander Ave
East Chicago, IN
46312
(219)-397-0971
Memorial service
Saturday, May 4, 2019
11:00 AM
First Baptist Church
4911 McCook Avenue
East Chicago, IN
Obituary
Betty J. Read "Madea"

EAST CHICAGO, IN - Betty J. Read "Madea", age 83 of East Chicago, passed away Sunday, April 28, 2019 at home.

Survivors: four daughters, Doris Coleman, Joyce Read, Kathy (Anthony) Byrd and Carolyn (Michael) Read-Pollard; two sons, Marvin Read, III and Milton Read; 11 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren; four sisters; four brothers and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Memorial services will be held Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at First Baptist Church, 4911 McCook Avenue, East Chicago, Rev. Douglas Sloss, officiating.

Mrs. Read was retired from the School City of East Chicago. In honoring her wishes, private cremation was held at the family's convenience.

HINTON & WILLIAMS FUNERAL HOME is honored to be of service to the Read family during their time of loss.
Published in The Times on May 3, 2019
