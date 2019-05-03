Betty J. Read "Madea"

EAST CHICAGO, IN - Betty J. Read "Madea", age 83 of East Chicago, passed away Sunday, April 28, 2019 at home.

Survivors: four daughters, Doris Coleman, Joyce Read, Kathy (Anthony) Byrd and Carolyn (Michael) Read-Pollard; two sons, Marvin Read, III and Milton Read; 11 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren; four sisters; four brothers and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Memorial services will be held Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at First Baptist Church, 4911 McCook Avenue, East Chicago, Rev. Douglas Sloss, officiating.

Mrs. Read was retired from the School City of East Chicago. In honoring her wishes, private cremation was held at the family's convenience.

HINTON & WILLIAMS FUNERAL HOME is honored to be of service to the Read family during their time of loss.