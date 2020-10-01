1/1
Betty J. (Burton) Schwab

Betty J. Schwab (nee Burton)

MUNSTER, IN - Betty J. Schwab (nee Burton) age 94 of Munster, entered her heavenly home on Tuesday, September 29, 2020. She is survived by one son Thomas (Judy) Schwab, grandson Jason (Dacia) Schwab, great- granddaughter Jolie Schwab, great-grandson Jayden Schwab, numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her beloved husband of 62 years, Erie Schwab, one brother and three sisters, and her parents Columbus and Birdie Burton.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, October 3, 2020 at 12:30 p.m. at KUIPER FUNERAL HOME, 9039 Kleinman Rd (two blocks south of Ridge Rd) Highland, IN with Rev. Terry Day officiating, friends may visit with the family Saturday morning from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. (service time) at the funeral home. Entombment will follow at Chapel Lawn Cemetery. Mrs. Schwab was originally from Jackson, Ohio, graduated from Hammond Tech class of 1945, she worked for Marshall Fields in Chicago, IL and was a telephone operator for Indiana Bell and Standard Oil. Mrs. Schwab attended the Pilgrim Holiness Church of Griffith, IN.

The family would like to thank Harbor Lights Hospice and nurses Kelly and Mariam.

Per the Governor's mandate masks are required and please practice social distancing. www.kuiperfh.com




Published in The Times on Oct. 1, 2020.
