VALPARAISO, IN - Betty J. VanTyle passed away October 14, 2019 in Valparaiso. She was born April 16, 1918 in Lafayette, IN. When she was two years old, her family moved to South Dakota where she spent her childhood. Due to the financial hardships of the Depression, she lived with family friends during her high school years and graduated from Pekin High School, Pekin, IL in 1936. In 1939, she married Robert Williams and they had one daughter, Judy. During WWII, Betty worked in the payroll dept. at Kingsbury Ordnance Plant. When the war ended, her supervisor offered her a job at his Buick dealership and she continued working as a bookkeeper for the next 20 years. In 1965, she married Floyd VanTyle, and they lived in Lafayette, IN until his death in 1998. At that time she returned to this area to be near her family and lived the last years of her life in Valparaiso. Betty loved her family very much, and she was a wonderful mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Besides her family, Betty also had a few other favorite things: she loved chocolate, shopping for shoes, crossword puzzles, sunshine, fresh tomatoes from the garden, fried chicken, mashed potatoes, old houses, old trees and a beautiful lawn. She was a spotless housekeeper and her yard "never had a weed".

She was preceded in death by her husband Floyd, parents Genevieve and Gurney Hanson, her four siblings, Evelyn, Gladys, Frances and Gurney Jr., stepson Richard VanTyle, and great grandchildren Ben and Chloe.

She is survived by her daughter Judy (Howard) Lyons, Westville, IN, granddaughter Mary Leigh (Bill) Arndt, Westville, IN, grandson Daniel (Pam) Weimer, Hebron, IN, daughter-in-law Eva Jane Robinson, step-grandchildren Amanda VanTyle, Kevin VanTyle, Andrea (Billy) Vaughan, and Kendall VanTyle, all of Arizona, and great grandchildren Andrew Arndt, Zakk and Emmy Weimer, Brittnee, Breana, Garrett, Caleb, Jack and Dylan VanTyle and Caleb and Kendra Harmon. Betty lived a long, generous life and will be greatly missed by all of her family and friends, until we are reunited with her in heaven. Our family wishes to thank the employees of The Pines Retirement Village, Gabriel Home for the Elderly, and the VNA Hospice for their excellent and loving care for Betty during the last years of her life.

A Memorial Gathering will be held Saturday, November 2, 2019, 9 to 11:00 AM, with a Memorial Service at 11:00 AM at Liberty Bible Church, 824 Calumet Avenue, Chesterton, Pastor Dean Christianson officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Gabriel Home for the Elderly, 372 Franciscan Dr., Valparaiso, IN 46385.

