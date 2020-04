Betty J. Varichak

IN LOVING MEMORY OF BETTY J. VARICHAK

11/2/35 - 4/26/19

Your first year in the Kingdom of Heaven. Not a day goes by that we don't think of you. As Dad says all the time, we know you are in a better place. Love and miss you so much!

Your loving husband Nick, Cindy and Dave, Paula, Cindy, Frankie and Erica, Danny and Ana, Benny, Gaby and Frankie, Your Babies Lucy and Roxie