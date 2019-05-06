Betty J. (Hallman) Wilacky

PORTAGE, IN - Betty J. (Hallman) Wilacky, age 85 of Portage, IN passed away on Friday, May 3, 2019 in Hobart, IN. She was born on April 16, 1934 in Gary, IN to William and Mary (Lawrosky) Hallman. Betty is survived by her children, Donald Wilacky, Kathleen Wilacky and Sharon (husband, Frank) Gallina; brother, Dwayne (wife, Linda) Hallman; sister, Cheryl (husband, Horst) Scheller; grandsons, Nicholas and Shawn Gallina and nurse/caregiver, Liliana. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Leo Wilacky.

Betty graduated from Tolleson High School in Gary, IN. She worked in the lunchroom within the Portage School System for many years. Betty was a loving mother and grandmother and will be sorely missed.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, May 9, 2019 at 10:00 am at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, 356 W. 700 N., Valparaiso, IN 46385 with Father Paul Quanz officiating. Interment will follow at Graceland Cemetery in Valparaiso, IN. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, May 8th from 2:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at EDMONDS & EVANS FUNERAL HOME Portage Chapel, 6941 Central Ave., Portage, IN. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.ee-fh.com.