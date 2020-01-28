Betty J. Wilcoxson

Obituary
Betty J. Wilcoxson

GRIFFITH, IN - Betty J. Wilcoxson age 87 of Griffith, IN passed away January 24,2020. She is survived by her husband, Jack; two sons: Michael (Toni) Wilcoxson, Dave W. (Reen) Wilcoxson; two grandchildren: David (Jennifer) Wilcoxson, Alex (Katherine) Wilcoxson; great-grandson, Ethan Archer Wilcoxson; one brother, Joe Black; two sisters: Bobbie Ward, Judy Church.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday January 29,2020, 3:00 PM at KUIPER FUNERAL HOME 9039 Kleinman Rd (two blocks south of Ridge RD) Highland, IN. Private burial. Friends may visit with the family on Wednesday afternoon January 29, 2020 from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM (service time) at the funeral home.

www.kuiperfh.com


Published in The Times on Jan. 28, 2020
