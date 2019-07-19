Betty Jane Rhynard

KOUTS, IN - Betty Jane Rhynard, 95 of Kouts, passed away peacefully Wednesday, July 17, 2019. She was born December 10, 1923 in Hammond to Lee V. and Olive B. (Bates) Cannon. Betty had worked for over 25 years as the Post Master for the Kouts Post Office and was a past recorder for the Royal Neighbors Insurance in Kouts. She was the oldest living member of the American Legion Auxiliary Post 301, Kouts and life member of the Eastern Star of Hebron. Betty loved playing bunco, taking bus tours, dogs, and most of all spending time with her grandchildren.

Betty is survived by her children, Debra (Tom) Russell-Oswald, Lester (Marilyn) Rhynard, and Robyn (Harry) Cannon; grandchildren, Tom, Sara, Jason, Bradley, Dustin, and Autumn; six great grandchildren; and special friend, Teresa Yuran and her dogs, Sky and Sunshine. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Lester C. Rhynard; and son-in-law, Joe Russell.

Visitation will be Saturday, July 20, 2019 from 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM at KOSANKE FUNERAL HOME, 105 E. Indiana Ave., Kouts with a Funeral Service beginning at 1:00 PM. Burial will follow at Graceland Cemetery, Kouts. In lieu of flowers, memorials are requested to the Porter County Animal Shelter or Lakeshore Paws.