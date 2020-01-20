Betty Jane Smith Lenaburg (1925 - 2020)
Guest Book
  • "My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your..."
  • "Rest in peace prayers for you and family we send u and..."
    - ALLEN @Rosie Snell
  • "May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of..."
    - Brenda Gill
  • "Bev, I am so very sorry. My heart is with you."
    - Lyn Czapla
  • "Bev and family, so sorry for her passing! You will be in my..."
    - RuthAnn Davidson
Service Information
Rees Funeral Home, Olson Chapel - Portage
5341 Central Ave.
Portage, IN
46368
(219)-762-3013
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Rees Funeral Home, Olson Chapel - Portage
5341 Central Ave.
Portage, IN 46368
View Map
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020
2:00 PM
Rees Funeral Home, Olson Chapel - Portage
5341 Central Ave.
Portage, IN 46368
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Betty Jane Smith Lenaburg

PORTAGE, IN - Betty Jane Smith Lenaburg, age 94, of Portage, passed away peacefully Sunday, January 12, 2020. Betty is survived by her daughter, Beverly Sheets (Jim) Lakomek of Portage, daughter Patricia Hagen of Clearwater, FL; sons Dennis Lenaburg of Portage and Ronald (Bette) Lenaburg of Portland, TN; 11 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Herb Lenaburg, her sister Maxine Mehok, her brother Lance Smith, and her grandson Thomas Carl Hagen.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Sunday, January 26, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. at REES FUNERAL HOME, OLSON CHAPEL, 5341 Central Ave., Portage, IN 46368. Visitation with family 1:00-2:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Bonner Senior Center, Ways and Means Committee, 5800 Lexington Ave., Portage, IN 46368.

Please visit www.reesfuneralhomes.com for a full obituary.


logo
Published in The Times on Jan. 20, 2020
bullet Smith
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.