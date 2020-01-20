Betty Jane Smith Lenaburg

PORTAGE, IN - Betty Jane Smith Lenaburg, age 94, of Portage, passed away peacefully Sunday, January 12, 2020. Betty is survived by her daughter, Beverly Sheets (Jim) Lakomek of Portage, daughter Patricia Hagen of Clearwater, FL; sons Dennis Lenaburg of Portage and Ronald (Bette) Lenaburg of Portland, TN; 11 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Herb Lenaburg, her sister Maxine Mehok, her brother Lance Smith, and her grandson Thomas Carl Hagen.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Sunday, January 26, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. at REES FUNERAL HOME, OLSON CHAPEL, 5341 Central Ave., Portage, IN 46368. Visitation with family 1:00-2:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Bonner Senior Center, Ways and Means Committee, 5800 Lexington Ave., Portage, IN 46368.

Please visit www.reesfuneralhomes.com for a full obituary.