Betty Jane Targgart (nee Armstrong)

LAKE STATION, IN - Betty Jane Targgart (nee Armstrong), age 96, of Lake Station, went to Heaven on Wednesday, May 15, 2019, at Miller's Merry Manor in Hobart.

Betty is survived by her daughter: Martha (Bill) Simpson of Hobart; granddaughter: Terri (Chris) Cook of Schererville; great-granddaughters: Cindy (Cameron) Howell, Trina Cook; niece: Kathi (Frank) Bilek of Hobart; grandchildren: Brian (Christine) Bilek, Kimberly (Mark) Delcorno; great-grandson: Enzo Delcorno; one sister: Neva (Armstrong) Hubbeling of Wheatfield, IN; nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband: Bud (July 11, 1994); her parents; two sisters; and three brothers.

Betty was born in Wheatfield, IN, on May 11, 1923, to Wright Duane and Jessie B. (Odle) Armstrong. She married Private First Class Abijah "Bud" Targgart in Crown Point, on July 23, 1943, while he was on leave from the Army.

Betty was known for her hospitality. She welcomed many guests into her home and provided meals for all who visited. Betty was an expert seamstress - she sewed clothes, did alterations and made many quilts for family and friends.

Betty was known for faithfully making chocolate brownies for Sunday school. She faithfully attended the First Baptist Church of Hammond, IN, in Bro. Roy Moffitt's Sunday school class. Betty loved to have the Bible read to her, and she loved listening to the Bible on CD and on the radio.

A viewing will be held on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at GEISEN FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, 7905 Broadway, Merrillville, IN 46410, from 10:00 AM until the time of the Funeral Service at 11:00 AM with Bro. Roy Moffitt officiating.

There will be a luncheon immediately following the Funeral Service. Interment to follow the luncheon at Memory Gardens Cemetery, 8435 W. Clark, (IN State Road 114), Rensselaer, IN, 47978.

To view directions and sign Betty's online guestbook visit www.GeisenFuneralHome.com (219) 769-3322.