Betty Jane Wagner (nee Tubbs)

CROWN POINT, IN - Betty Jane Wagner (nee Tubbs) of Crown Point, (recently of Jackson, MI) passed away peacefully Thursday February 13, 2020 at the age of 99. She is survived by her sons William L. Wagner (Diana) of Jackson, MI and Lee J. Wagner (Joan) of St. Peters, MO; grandchildren Amy Wagner, Andrew Wagner, Carolyn Wagner Sharp, Erica Wagner, Logan Wagner, Conner Wagner and their spouses and two great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 65 years, William, and her parents John Samuel Tubbs and Lady Mae (nee Woodard) Tubbs Stack and her younger brother Jack Tubbs.

Betty Jane was born September 23, 1920 in Des Moines, IA where she lived as a child, until moving to Griffith, IN with her mother and brother after her father's passing. As a teenager and young adult, she worked in her Mother's 5 & Dime store which she greatly enjoyed. It was in Griffith that she met the man who would become her husband, "Bill" Wagner. They later moved to Crown Point where they owned Wagner's Standard Service. Here they raised their two boys and were involved in many Crown Point activities.

She was an avid gardener and was a past member of the Garden Club. She was a member of Youche Country Club for many years and loved the game of golf. Bowling was another activity she enjoyed but her favorite "hobby" was volunteering with the St. Anthony's Hospital Auxiliary where she was chairman of the crafts for many, many years. It was here that her gift of flower arranging really shined. She made an untold number of arrangements for their annual bazaar and gift shop. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Crown Point where many years ago she sang in the choir; past member of Psi Iota Psi sorority and numerous bridge clubs.

Betty Jane lived until the age of 97 in the home that she loved in Crown Point until aging issues moved her to Spring Arbor Assisted Living where she was nearer family. She was a loving, involved Mother, Grandmother and Great Grandmother.

Friends may call Monday February 24, 2020 from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. with Memorial service to follow at 11:00 a.m. at the First United Methodist Church of Crown Point, 352 S. Main St., Crown Point, IN, Rev. Mark Wilkins officiating. Memorial contributions to the church or the .