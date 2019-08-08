Betty Jean Crosby (nee Henderson)

MERRILLVILLE/DEMOTTE, IN - Betty Jean Crosby (nee Henderson), age 89 of Merrillville and Demotte, passed away August 5, 2019.

Survived by daughter, Karin (Donald) Pritchard, daughters in law Joyce Crosby and Lisa (Iskin) Crosby, son Larry Crosby; grandchildren: Joseph and Joshua Crosby, Nathan (Mandy) Pritchard, Dawn Pollock, Kym (Dwayne) Kiser; seven great-grandchildren: Brianna, Amanda, Amber, Luke, Bryce, Colin, and Ella; three great great-grandchildren: Hunter, Logan, and Harper.

Preceded in death by her husband, Josephus (Joe); her sons Joe and Bruce Crosby.

Betty worked at US Steel and The Merrillville School Corp. She was a member of Eastlake Baptist Church and The Ladies Quilting Group. She will be greatly missed.

Memorial services will be held on August 10, 2019, 12:00 p.m. at Eastlake Baptist church (7121 E. Lincoln Hwy., Crown Point, IN). Brother Bill Gibbs officiating. For information please call RENDINA FUNERAL HOME 219-980-1141 or visit www.mycalumetpark.com.