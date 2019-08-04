Betty Jean Perry (nee White)

HESSVILLE, IN - Betty Jean Perry (nee White), age 58, of Hessville passed away unexpectedly at home in her sleep on Friday, July 26, 2019.

She is survived by her mother, Velma White Cuff; Companion, Partner, Supporter and Best Friend, Kenny Carns; Children: Tabitha (Bryant) Anderson, Ashley and Logan Perry; Siblings: Debbie (John) Rock, Pam (Gary) Moore, Joyce (Rich) Spinks, Chuck (Diane) White, Jr.; Numerous Nieces, Nephews and Dear Friends.

Preceded in death by her father, Charles J. White, Sr. and Special Nephew, Charles J. (C.J.) White, III.

Betty was a lifetime resident of the Hessville Area and a 1977 graduate of Morton High School. She was smart, sassy and witty, she never met a stranger and had the true "gift of gab". She loved her home, antiques, and working in her garden with her flowers. Her idea of relaxing was listening to country music and pool time with Kenny, family and friends; including Cindy, D.J. and Valerie. Betty had a big heart and a generous giving nature. She was loved by many and will be missed by all who knew her.

A Memorial Service may be held to celebrate her life at a later date. Memorials in her honor may be made to: at www. Stjude.org/memorial or by calling (800) 873-6983. This is in honor of her late nephew, C.J.

For more information you may call BOCKEN FUNERAL HOME at (219)-844-1600, or www.bockenfunerals.com.