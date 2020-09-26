1/1
Betty Jo Wooley-Harris
Betty Jo Wooley-Harris

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - Betty Jo Wooley-Harris of Indianapolis, formerly of Hammond, IN , transitioned into glory at 72 years of age, on Friday, September 11, 2020. Betty will truly be missed by all who knew and loved her. We will continue to love her and celebrate her life with ours until we are all joined again.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, September 26, 2020 at 11AM at Emmanuel Temple Apostolic Church 1030 Ames Street Hammond, IN 46320. Visitation one hour prior to service. Interment Elmwood Cemetery, Hammond, IN. DIVINITY FUNERAL HOME in charge of arrangements.



Published in The Times on Sep. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
26
Visitation
10:00 AM
Emmanuel Temple Apostolic Church
SEP
26
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Emmanuel Temple Apostolic Church
Funeral services provided by
Divinity Funeral Home
3831 Main Street
East Chicago, IN 46312
(219) 397-2024
